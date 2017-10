The place for all your news about the architectural and construction happening in India. – We will be back soon

Create, Explore and Love your life | B V Doshi | TEDxNirmaUniversity » Nine Lessons for a Young Architect Nine Lessons for a Young Architect Nine Lessons for a Young Architect On 30th May 2017, I was invited to deliver a convocation address at Acharya NRV College of Architecture. This is what I said: I am honoured to be here. But before I begin, I must address the ques… Source: premckar.wordpress.com/2017/06/17/nine-lessons-for-a-young-architect/