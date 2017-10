The place for all your news about the architectural and construction happening in India. – We will be back soon

Celebrating the genius behind ‘Steinabad’ in Delhi – Times of India How Chandrababu Naidu’€™s new capital Amaravati has turned into a train wreck How Chandrababu Naidu’€™s new capital Amaravati has turned into a train wreck How Chandrababu Naidu’s new capital Amaravati has turned into a train wreck A grand project has slid into a morass of superstition, bad taste, the favouring of special interests, and the use of public funds to further all of these. Source: scroll.in/article/851301/how-chandrababu-naidus-new-capital-amaravati-has-turned-into-a-train-wreck