Celebrating the genius behind ‘Steinabad’ in Delhi – Times of India

If you have ever marvelled at the wondrous architecture of the India International Centre (IIC) or lazily lounged at the Triveni Kala Sangam or have been awestruck by the serene landscaping of the Lodhi Garden, then you have master architect Joseph Allen Stein to thank. To celebrate the works of this American architect – the only architect to have a street named after him in Delhi, Joseph Stein Lane – and his contribution towards some of the most iconic landmarks of Delhi, Australian High Commissioner Harinder Sidhu hosted a panel discussion on Friday at one of Stein’s buildings in Delhi and her current residence – the Australian High Commission in Chanakyapuri.

